Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma had been allegedly dating for 3 months. Little did anyone imagine that their split would lead to her suicide. The 20-year-old reportedly fell into depression and ended up hanging herself to death in her lover’s makeup room on sets. Reports now state that Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul makers are looking out for a replacement, even for the lead actor. Scroll below for details.

Police have extended the custody of Sheezan till Friday. It is being said that he’s changing his statements multiple times and not cooperating with the officials. The actor initially claimed that the Shraddha Walker case triggered him to break up but now claims that he wanted to focus on his career. In addition, there are allegations of him deleting chats with his secret girlfriend.

A report by TellyChakkar now states that Sheezan Khan’s career is heading for devastation as Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul makers have decided to replace him. He played the role of the male lead and the show has been put on hold amid the ongoing investigation. The creators currently have a bank of episodes featuring him and Tunisha Sharma in frame. While that will go on-air, there will be a hunt on-going side by side to look for an apt replacement.

There remains no official statement regarding this by Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul makers but it is very well known that Sheezan Khan will not be able to appear for shoot for a while since he’s embroiled in the legal case.

Police have previously informed that Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan had lunch along with the other crew members on 24th December. She then went to the makeup room of her ex-boyfriend in order to use the washroom. One hour later, the door had to be broken only to find the late actress hanging.

