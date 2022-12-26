After Sushant Singh Rajput, and Pratyusha Bannerjee’s death, news of Tunisha Sharma’s suicide has left one and all in deep shock. On Christmas eve, i.e., December 24, the news of the Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actress ending her life surfaced on the web. Reportedly, the actress, who was shooting for her show in Vasai, went to co-star Sheezan Khan’s make-up, during the lunch break, where she apparently hanged herself. The actress was declared dead on arrival after she was rushed to the hospital.

Soon afterwards, Khan was emerged as the prime accused and taken into custody after the actress’ mother named him and revealed that they were in a relationship and he cheated on her. Now here’s the latest update on the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, Sheezan Khan in his latest statement has revealed the reasons behind his breakup with the late actress Tunisha Sharma. During the ongoing probe, Khan stated that he was so disturbed by Shraddha Walker’s murder by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla that he decided to part ways with Tunisha. He further stated that he tried to make Sharma understand that they should break up because of the religious and age differences.

In the same interrogation, Sheezan Khan also revealed that Tunisha tried to end her life earlier also when they broke up a fortnight.

Meanwhile on the other hand, the Fitoor actress’ mother dropped a video on social media that sees her blaming Khan for cheating and breaking up with Tunisha Sharma.

In the viral clip, she’s heard saying, “I want to tell all the media people that Sheezan has cheated on Tunisha. He first brought her into a relationship. Promised her marriage and then broke up with her. Despite being involved with another woman, he continued a relationship with Tunisha. He used her for three-four months. I just want to say that Sheezan should be punished, he should not be spared. I have lost my child,” said Tunisha’s mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16’s Manya Singh Steps Out In Just Bralette Top & Cycling Shorts With Half Of Her Body Coloured In White, Netizen Calls Her “Uorfi Javed 2.0 But Thodi Daraawani”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News