Christmas is that time of the year when people dress up, go hang out with friends and family and have a gala time. Celebrities create style statements with their fashion choices, and on such an occasion, how can the Bigg Boss OTT famed Uorfi Javed stay behind in creating a statement? Uorfi is known for her quirky fashion sense, and this time also, she didn’t fail to make it to the news as she stepped out in an all-red Christmas-inspired outfit.

Uorfi posted a video clip of herself in the one-legged cut-out leather pantsuit. The actress is often spotted by the paparazzi showcasing her wacky clothes, sometimes made out of cycle chains or duct tape and whatnot!

This time she chose to wear a bright red-coloured one-legged pantsuit with cut-out detailing. The suit had a high armour neck and full sleeves covering her fingers. Uorfi Javed shared the clip on her Instagram with the caption, “Your Santa is here! Make a wish !!!” To be honest, she looked quite sassy in this outfit as she donned a middle-parted straightened hair look with a pair of red sandals.

But the netizens never leave a moment to troll the actress, and this time was no different at all as one of the users said, “Medam,, ya khidki pett pa hawa ke liye rakhi k🙌😂😂”

Another said, “Ye aagye nudeaclause Christmas pr”

“Iske piche koi black bull 🐂🐂 chor do😂😂”

“Atleat niche dono full pehnti to sayd ye ek achi dress ho skti thi 😁🙌”

“Santa Claus ki taang lag rahi ho aap😂”

“Santa ne aadhi dress hi di😂😂”

Uorfi Javed faced some problems in Dubai during an ongoing shoot, but a rumour spread like wildfire that she was detained there for her revealing clothes. She cleared that off soon, and even after being trolled by the netizens, Uorfi bounces back and never lets things pull her down.

What do you think of Uorfi Javed’s Christmas special attire? Let us know in the comment section.

