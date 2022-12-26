Miss India runner-up Manya Singh has become quite known to the audience because of her time as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16. Unfortunately, she got evicted from the show, but that seems to have given her a new level of confidence as she stepped out in the city in a whole new avatar, and the netizens are also shocked by it. Manya’s recent Instagram post has garnered some amusing remarks from online users.

For the unversed, Manya is an Indian model and beauty queen and was the runner-up in Femina Miss India 2020 contest. She was a participant in the Colors’ reality show Bigg boss this year, but her stay was cut short due to the lack of support and votes.

Manya Singh recently created a buzz as she stepped out wearing a bralette and cycling shorts with one-half of her body covered in white paint. Not only that, the model even divided the colour of the outfit into black and white, giving the idea of being two different persons. She was spotted by the paparazzi and was asked about this look of hers, and she replied, “I’m making a statement”.

She was walking in the frame towards her car with confidence, and as soon as the video went viral on Instagram, the users started trolling her comparing her to Uorfi Javed as well. Let’s look at some of the comments on Manya Singh’s video.

However, one of the users pointed out that the statement Manya Singh is trying to make is that she has faced a lot of rejection because of her skin colour and the comment by that user said, “Guys understand she done this because of colours discrimination as she already said she faced many rejections because of her dark color”.

For the record, Manya Singh has always been vocal about the discrimination she faced earlier. Have a look at her viral clip and decide for yourself!

