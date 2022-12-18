Hum Aapke Hain Koun fame Renuka Shahane is one of the most loved actresses, who has time and again proved her acting prowess with many Bollywood films. After making her Bollywood debut with Tamacha in 1988, she rose to fame with Sooraj Barjatya directorial in 1994. Now currently she will be seen in Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production, the film recently hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar and has been receiving rave reviews ever since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent interview, Renuka Shahane opened up about facing rejections. The actress recently spills the beans on how she cannot crack auditions and has faced a lot of rejections after auditions. She went on to add that she doesn’t understand the process following which she doesn’t even take rejections seriously.

Speaking to Prabhat Khabar Renuka Shahane said, “That (being rejected after auditions) happens a lot. I want to understand the character from my director, but these days assistants of casting directors do that job. I do not understand that process, and that is why I cannot crack these auditions.

“I feel that I cannot give my hundred percent in these auditions, but I do not take the rejections too seriously. Neither do I think I am a bad actor – I am also a director and I find different actors. I know that it is not about the acting, but just that the actor may not be close to the character,” said Renuka Shahane further.

Apart from an actor, Renuka Shahane has also donned the director’s hat and helmed Tribhanga. Starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi, the film, which was also written by Renuka, was released on the OTT platform.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Renuka Shahane’s statement on facing rejections?

Must Read: SS Rajamouli Details His Thoughts On Failure Of Bollywood Films: “Paying High Fees To Actors, Directors…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News