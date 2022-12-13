Director SS Rajamouli has been making headlines the entire year for his recent blockbuster hit RRR. The director put Indian cinema in such a place where the entire world can do nothing but just praise.

With the Baahubali franchise and RRR, the director proved his mettle, not just at the Indian box office, but also worldwide. RRR even got nominated in two categories of the Golden Globe awards that happened on Tuesday.

As per Indian Express the director, recently, during one of his conversations about Indian cinema, spoke about the failure of how most Hindi films have failed at the box office in 2022. SS Rajamouli said the only mantra for the success of the films is to be able to understand what the audience is looking for.

Speaking at the Filmmakers Adda yeah, conducted by Film Companion, SS Rajamouli said that the failure of Hindi cinema is only because of the high fees of actors, directors, and others who were involved in the process of filmmaking.

SS Rajamouli said, “What happened was, once the corporate started to come into the Hindi films and started paying high fees to actors and directors companies, the hunger to succeed in films has come down a little bit.”

Among quite a lot of films that have been released this year at the Hindi box office, many of them could become blockbuster hits. But several high-profile movies that had a-list actors playing the lead roles have failed tragically.

For example, this year, there are some films like Brahmastra, which were made with a huge amount of budget, which is very much higher than their earnings at the box office. So at least now going by the advice that Rajamouli has given, it is high time that the directors in Bollywood start working strategically and look for what audiences are looking forward to watching on the big screens.

