Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is one of those directors who does not play by the rules and is known to think and do films out of the box, unlike what is happening currently in the Hindi film industry. The director also blames the industry’s habit of following the trend, and he also states that is a major reason why films have been failing at the box office.

Kashyap is notoriously known for making bold remarks that land him in trouble along with his films. Before even the #Boycott trend started in Bollywood, his films have been shunned by the censor board, like Paanch and Black Friday.

Anurag pinpointed Bollywood’s current obsession with making pan-India films and how it is wrecking it. In reference, he brought up Nagraj Manjule’s ‘Sairat’ and how, after its huge success, people wanted to imitate it; for the record, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Dhadak’ was also a remake of that film. At the round table interview hosted by Galatta Plus on Youtube, Anurag Kashyap addressed this subject and said, “With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make pan-India film. Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you the courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You Have to find films that give you courage.”

The term pan-India was put on the map after the success of SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali, and after that, people have been trying to imitate that same thing mostly to earn big numbers and just trying to curve stories from the same mould. Pan-India films that were a success this year include KGF Chapter 2, The RRR, Ponniyin Selvan: I and Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva. On the professional front, Anurag’s last film, Dobaara with Tapsee Pannu, was released this year which failed to get the audience in the theatres even for the first time! Do let us know in the comment section whether you agree or not with the director’s thoughts!

