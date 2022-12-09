Director Buchi Babu Sana, who rose to fame with his debut film Uppena is currently busing working on his next film which is still in the pre-production stage. A couple of weeks ago, hero Ram Charan Tej announced a project with this young director. Fans of the actor are expecting Buchi Babu to deliver the blockbuster hit and he is under the pressure of ‘ living up to the expectations of the audiences’.

Not many know that the director readied the script keeping Jr NTR in mind. He even narrated the script of Tarak and he said yes to their collaboration too. On the other hand, Tarak’s upcoming film with Koratala Siva is being postponed for various reasons. So even after having a huge lineup, Jr NTR is unable to sort his dates out for his films as the committed one is getting postponed.

Amidst all this confusion and chaos, the same story is said to have been narrated to Ram Charan Tej who is one of Jr NTR‘s best friends and colleagues from RRR. It is the same project that was announced by Ram Charan a few days ago.

This film is a sports drama that needs a lot of physical transformation and effort from the Acharya actor. As per our sources, Ram Charan will be seen as someone who will lose his legs during taking part in the sport and becomes crippled. How he takes the story forward from there is something we all have to wait to know. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Going by how Buchi Babu managed to make Uppena, there are a lot of expectations for the film and a huge buzz as well. Well, Buchi Babu’s Guru is Sukumar, the director of Pushpa and that gives Ram Charan’s fans a sigh of relief. This is a pan-India project that will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.

