Man of the masses Jr NTR has now congratulated his dear friend and director SS Rajamouli who bags the award for Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle for magnum opus RRR which was recently screened at the Chinese theatre in Los Angeles. Tarak and Rajamouli have been friends for more than 20 years now and have collaborated on four successful blockbuster movies to date. They have a remarkable rapport, and the art they do together is a true visual delight.

RRR has continued to charm the audience with its technical skill and captivating script. After hearing the news Jr NTR took to his social media to congratulate the incredible director by saying,” This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along.”

Director SS Rajamouli also replied to this tweet saying, “Haha. Small correction Tarak… Beginning of *OUR JOURNEY..:)”

Haha. Small correction Tarak… Beginning of *OUR JOURNEY..:) https://t.co/ZFBQFmMlp8 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 3, 2022

Be it SS Rajamouli‘s directorial debut ‘Student No.1’ or his latest magnum opus ‘RRR’, this powerful duo of him and Pan India star Jr NTR can together take Indian cinema to new heights and the audience would love to see them come back on the big screens.

