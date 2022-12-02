The eminent director S.S. Rajamouli is frequently heard praising his close friend and colleague NTR Jr while promoting the magnum opus movie ‘RRR’. The two have a remarkable understanding and bond, which is well demonstrated by the outstanding work they have done together. Over the course of their 20-years friendship, the two have collaborated on four films, including S.S. Rajamouli’s debut movie and his last box office smash, ‘Students No. 1’, and ‘RRR’, respectively. The other two are ‘Simhadri’ and ‘Yamadonga’, both of which have also received acclaim and adoration from audiences all over the world.

He recently claimed in an interview that “NTR Jr is an action powerhouse. I think he is a born actor. He has a fantastic grabbing memory, so as soon as I describe a scenario or a story, it is permanently ingrained in his mind. We are on such a great wavelength that when I tell him what to do, he knows what he will do and I know what I will expect of him. Therefore, it comes as no surprise to me that he performs in the manner required of him as soon as the camera starts to roll.”

He also added, “The sequence which I thought would be difficult is that – How I can make one man face a tiger, shout like a tiger and make him more fierce than the tiger. I forgot that I had NTR and then that was the easiest for me.”

While still basking in RRR’s success, NTR Jr. has a host of interesting projects lined up for him. His upcoming films include NTR30 directed by Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva and NTR31 directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

