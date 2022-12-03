SS Rajamouli’s name is popping up everywhere and for every good reason. His latest release RRR is receiving all the recognition it deserved across the world. Recently, the director bagged the best director award for the magnum opus at the New York Film Critics Circle aka NYFCC. Rajamouli has beaten a few eminent and popular Hollywood directors to win the title. Scroll below to read whom Rajamouli had beaten to become the best!

For the unversed, RRR starred Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in the pivotal roles. From crisp VFX, heart touching storyline, great direction and extraordinary performances from the actors made the film stand out among the rest.

It’s a proud moment for us Indians as SS Rajamouli grabbed the limelight at the NYFCC with his magnum opus RRR and won the ‘Best Director’s’ award beating directors like Steven Spielberg, Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Bythewood, and others. After receiving the award, the RRR team shared the good news via a post on their social media handles to the world and their massive audience.

As per RRR’s official Instagram handle, the caption of the post can be read as, “@SSRajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! @NYFCC. Words can’t do justice to describe how happy and proud we are…Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

Apart from it, RRR also added another feather on its cap by becoming the only Indian film to make it under the ’50 films of 2022′ list as released by IMDB on December 2, 2022. Not only the Indian audience but RRR has been appreciated in western and eastern countries. Recently, the movie was released in Japan and the US and they showered heaps of praise. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has earned Rs 1200 crore in its theatrical run.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has also joined the race for the Oscar nominations. The team has officially sent nominations under the categories like Best Film, Best Actor to Best Visual Effects. The lead actors of the movie Ram Charan and Jr NTR have also been considered to run under Best Actor category.

Well, congratulations SS Rajamouli, may you keep the Indians proud!

