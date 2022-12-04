Ever since SS Rajamouli’s RRR hit screens in March 2022, talks of how well the Ram Charan-Jr NTR film will fare at the Oscars were being discussed. Come September, India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards was announced and it was the Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show in English). Many were disappointed with the announcement and ace writer Vijayendra Prasad is no different.

At a recent film festival, the senior writer and Rajamouli’s father was asked about the snub and he revealed what he felt. Read on to know that as well as what he has to say about RRR 2.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla at the 53rd IFFI in Goa, RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad stated that he was a little disappointed when the SS Rajamouli film wasn’t chosen as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. While revealing his feelings on the film not making it as India’s entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards, Prasad said, “Yes, I was disappointed, but unfortunately, I can’t express my disappointment as I was directed affected by the decision.”

Vijayendra Prasad is however hopeful for RRR at the Oscars. The ace writer said, “I am hopeful to get at least a couple of nominations at the Oscars,”

Recently, SS Rajamouli confirmed the plans of making RRR 2. When asked about the same, the screenwriter behind some of the biggest hits – including the Baahubali series, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Magadheera and more said, “Yes, we are thinking of making RRR 2. My son wants me to write a sequel. It will be again a fiction story with the same characters played by the two (Jr. NTR and Ram Charan).”

Post the Oscar snub, SS Rajamouli and team RRR began a ‘For your consideration’ (FYC) campaign and sent out 14 nominations to the Academy Awards in various categories. The categories include Best Motion Picture, Best Director – SS Rajamouli, Best Actor – Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Best Supporting Actor – Ajay Devgn, and Best Supporting Actress – Alia Bhatt. It also includes Naatu Naatu for Best Original Song and MM Keeravani’s name has been sent for consideration for Best Original Score.

The other categories RRR sent A FYC for include Best Original Screenplay (Story by V Vijayendra Prasad, Screenplay by SS Rajamouli), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing and Best Makeup & Hairstyling.

