The Tollywood industry has been expanding. Telugu films Baahubali, RRR and Pushpa 2 garnered quite a lot of attention nationwide and globally. Also, compared to the other film industries, Tollywood is home to hero worship and fan events. Marking the same, the industry has some magnificent star heroes who are taking huge remuneration for each film.

Now, we bring you the list of the Top 10 Highest-Paid Tollywood Actors in 2022 as per a report in Pinkvilla. And, we must say you can’t afford to miss this one.

Advertisement

Prabhas

In present generation heroes, Prabhas stands in first place, when it comes to the Pan-India craze. With Baahubali, the star bagged a stupendous following across the globe. According to reports, in 2022, he ranked 1st in terms of highest-paid actors, by charging Rs 100 crores for Radheshyam and Rs 150 crores for his upcoming film Aadi Purush.

Allu Arjun

Advertisement

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is one of the massive stars in Indian cinema. He has got pan-India appeal Pushpa and the market for his films is beyond expectations. As per the media reports, Allu Arjun is currently taking home a whopping Rs 100 crore as his remuneration for Pushpa: The rule. On the other hand, for Pushpa: The Rise, the actor is said to have charged Rs.75 crores.

Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the top stars in Tollywood. Sources reveal that for his recent release Sarkari Vaari Paata, Mahes has taken home a whopping remuneration of Rs 45 crore and for his next project with Trivikram, tentatively titled SSMB28, he has charged Rs.100 crores.

Pawan Kalyan

Hero-turned-politician Power star Pawan Kalyan scored a decent hit this year with Bheemla Nayak. As per the industry buzz, Pawan got a whopping remuneration of Rs 60 crore for this film and is expected to take home the same amount for Hari Hara Veeramallu also.

Jr NTR

Everyone knows that NTR has an amazing following among the masses. He acquired the Pan-India craze with his recent magnum opus RRR. As per the reports, NTR charged a hefty sum of Rs 50 crore for RRR for essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. Currently, NTR is busy with two movies under the direction of Koratala Siva and KGF fame Prashant Neel.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan also featured in SS Rajamouli’s massive success RRR along with Jr NTR. Currently riding high on the success of Rajamouli’s RRR, Ram Charan is said to have received a paycheck of Rs 50 crore for the film.

Vijay Devarkonda

Vijay Devarkonda has caught everyone’s attention with the 2022 released pan-India film, Liger. Though the film stood as a disaster, it is heard that Vijay charged Rs 35 crores for the film.

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi enjoys a massive following across two Telugu states. The star hero is currently working on projects titled, Waltiar Veeraya and Bola Shankar. Reportedly, for each film, Chiru is taking home a whopping Rs 25 crore as his remuneration.

Ravi Teja

Despite back-to-back flops, reports suggest that our mass maharaja Ravi Teja is charging Rs 15 crore as his remuneration for each film.

Nani

Widely known for his natural acting, Nani has been charging Rs 10 crore for each film, say sources. Currently, he is working on a project titled Dasara and has a few interesting projects like Hit 3 in the pipeline.

Must Read: Pawan Kalyan BEATS Mahesh Babu In A Re-Release War As His Jalsa Creates Record At The Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News