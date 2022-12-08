Heroes from the south need no introduction to the craze, hype, and popularity that they have among their fans and audiences. Though these actors get paid hefty amounts as remunerations, they are still into making good profits with their side businesses. Here are the popular actors like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubatti and others from the south who are busy as businessmen and entrepreneurs as well.

Allu Arjun

He entered into business by acquiring the franchise rights of Buffalo Wings in Hyderabad. It has been quite some time since this eatery began in Hyderabad. Besides this, his wife Sneha Reddy owns a photo studio called Pic-a-boo. Allu Arjun recently ventured into the business of cinema theatres and named it AAA Cinemas in association with Asian Cinemas. The theatres are underway now and might be up next year.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu signs quite a lot of commercials every year. He is an ambassador for many brands. Besides the number of films he is into, Mahesh ventured into business with Asian Mahesh babu theaters in Hyderabad. These theaters are one of the most beautiful theaters in the city. Apart from Allu Arjun, Mahesh and his wife Namratha announced their first-ever restaurant, again in association with the Asian. It is called AN Restaurants – Minerva Coffee Shop.

Ram Charan Tej

Did you know that this RRR actor owns an airline? TrueJet is what he named the airlines. This airline is a subsidiary of Turbo Aviation, responsible for the maintenance and ground handling of many flights. He even owns a production house called Konidela Production Company. His recent flick Acharya, which was a disaster at the box office, was produced under the same company. He even owns a share of Apollo Hospitals that has come to him via his wife Upasana Konidela. Above all, he is the owner of Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

This man has quite a lot of businesses in his kitty. He owns a major share of their production house Annapurna Studios. This is not just a production company. They own a studio that is spread across 7 acres in one of the costliest areas in Hyderabad. They call it Annapurna 7 acres. Besides this, they have another studio called Annapurna Studios itself. Annapurna School of Filmmaking is quite popular here. Besides these, have quite a few restaurants and convention centers in Hyderabad.

Thalapathy Vijay

This popular hero of the Tamil film industry, who is currently awaiting the release of his next film Varisu/Vaarasudu, owns many wedding halls and convention centers in Tamil Nadu. These halls are said to have been named under his family members. Also, not many know that he owns a few theatres in Sri Lanka.

Rana Daggubati

The Baahubali actor holds one of the key positions in KWAN, the leading talent management agency. He is the co-founder of the organization. He also owns a production house, a music label, a comic book company called Amar Chitra Katha, and a business accelerator program for tech start-ups.

Arya

This hero owns a south Indian restaurant called Sea Shell. He owns the production house called The Show People under which he produced quite a lot of commercially successful films.

