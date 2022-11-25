Rashmika Mandanna, within a short span of her career, rose to fame and became a favourite of millions. For the unversed, Rashmika is called the ‘National Crush’. However, right when the actress was focussing on her career, she landed herself into big trouble. She has been all over the news for the past few days and for every wrong reason possible. If media reports are to be believed then the actress might get banned from the Kannada film industry, which might affect her upcoming movies. Scroll below to read what we found out!

Rashmika is trying to explore different film industries and had made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. On the work front, she is also shooting her next Bollywood projects, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra.

Now there have been reports that Rashmika Mandanna might get banned from the Kannada film industry for her ‘ungrateful’ behaviour towards Kannada director-producer Rakshit Shetty. When Rashmika, in a media conversation, shared her journey of becoming an actor, she mentioned her debut movie but chose not to take the production house Paramvah Studios, co-founded by Rakshit Shetty, her former fiance’s name.

Explaining how she landed her big debut role, Rashmika further mentioned to Curly Tales that she had thought of it as a prank call. However, she subtly didn’t mention the production house that made her a star overnight. For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna debuted with a Kannada movie Kirik Party, produced by Rakshit Shetty. Well, apparently, Rashmika and Rakshit were in a relationship, and they were also engaged. But soon enough, they parted ways for the reason best known to them.

Rashmika’s behaviour in the media conversation had irked fans. Now, as per a report in Bollywood Life, Kannada theatre owners are banning Rashmika Mandanna over her ungrateful and rude behaviour. Well, this might have a direct effect on her upcoming films Pushpa 2 and Varisu. As per a viral tweet, “News from Karnataka that Kannada Theatre Owners, Organizations and Film Industry will soon going to take an action on #RashmikaMandanna! They may go to the extent banning @iamRashmika’s films permanently from #Karnataka. Worrying thing for #PushpaTheRule and #Varisu Teams.”

Recently, Kantara fame Rishab Shetty also gestured toward never wanting to work with Rashmika Mandanna. In an interview with Gulte.com, when Rishab was asked among Rashmika, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi – with whom he would like to work, he said, “I don’t like such (makes the sign of air quotes) types of actor. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi Ji and Samantha Ji very much.”

Well, does this mean Rashmika’s career is in trouble? What do you think? Let us know!

