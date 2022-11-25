Finally, Bollywood can heave a sigh of relief. After months and months of disappointments where Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the last non-event film to do well and Brahmastra was the biggest ever by virtue of it being an event release, finally, there is a non-event non-holiday release which has broken the barrier and done really well.

The beauty of the collections of Drishyam 2 is that it would have been considered as quite good even if it was during pre-pandemic as hardly any films were scoring centuries in the very first week back then either. However, that has happened now with Drishyam 2 which has hit the ceiling with 104.66 crores coming in the first week.

Advertisement

Here is looking at the list of Top-10 Week one collection of Bollywood films in 2022:

Brahmastra (Hindi) – 156 crores

Drishyam 2 – 104.66 crores

The Kashmir Files – 97.30 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 92.63 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 68.93 crores

Vikram Vedha – 58.57 crores

Ram Setu – 58.23 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 55.05 crores

JugJugg Jeeyo – 53.74 crores

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha – 50.58 crores

There are just two movies that have managed to enter the 100 Crore Club in the first week itself and these are Brahmastra and Drishyam 2. The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came close though and while the former hit a huge double century, the latter missed it by a whisker. Now it has to be seen where Drishyam 2 land up eventually. It should go past the lifetime score of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 since it has the lead though its entry into the 200 Crore Club would be ascertained better on the basis of how it competes with Bhediya in the second week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhediya Box Office Day 1: Advance Booking Collection Closes At Shockingly Low Number For Varun Dhawan Led Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News