After waiting for months, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya has finally released all across the globe. Considering the response to the trailer and the songs, the film was expected to take a very good start at the box office. However, things aren’t looking so promising as far as advance booking is concerned. Keep reading to know more.

The trend in all major Indian cities isn’t up to the mark, which is quite surprising. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, which had comparatively less buzz on the internet, was carrying an undercurrent and bagged second-best figures for a Bollywood release after Brahmastra, in the post-pandemic era.

Closing numbers of day 1 advance booking (before the first show starts) for Bhediya are around 1.85 crores gross. It is extremely low, making the film totally dependent on the walk-ins of today. The film has sold most of its tickets for the 3D version, which too isn’t up to the mark. It is facing big competition in the form of Drishyam 2, which is having a superb run even on its day 8.

Drishyam 2 has already impacted Bhediya by retaining a big chunk of screens. Now, all hopes are on public word-of-mouth and how it drives the on-spot bookings for day 1.

Meanwhile, during the promotions of Bhediya, Kriti Sanon revealed that her co-star Varun Dhawan’s telephone conversation is annoying as he does not say ‘hello’ or ‘bye’ at the beginning or at the end of the talk. Talking in IMDb’s segment, Kriti said, “Something that annoys me a little bit, when you talk on the phone there is no hi, hello, nothing. ‘Haan!’ – It’s firstly that. Secondly, always when you keep the phone down there’s a subtle distraction.”

