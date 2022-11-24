Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Here’s good news for all the Ajay Devgn fans and for all those who’ve loved his latest release. The film, which is helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has been smashing records at the box office with its stupendous box office collection. After jumping over expectations, the film opened to double digits making its place on the list of top 10 Bollywood openers of 2022. Now after 7 days after its release the film has finally hit it out of the part.

Headlined by Ajay, the film also stars Shriyan Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and others in key roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in the film has finally crossed the 100 crore milestone. According to the latest media reports, Drishyam 2 earned around 8.50-9.20 crore* on the 7th day of its release. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 104.54-105.24 crore*. Woah! The film made a total collection of 96.04 crore in the first six days of its release at the box office.

Drishyam 2 took the box office by storm when it opened to 15.38 crore and continued to grow on day 2 and 3 as it collected 21.59 crore and 27.17 crore, respectively. Ajay Devgn starrer also managed to pass Monday’s litmus test with flying colours as it earned 11.87 crore followed by 10.48 crore and 9.55 croe on day 5 and 6.

Well, as of now Drishyam 2 is competing with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra which has been topping the list of the top 10 highest Bollywood openers and highest weekend collection of 2022.

Well, it’s clearly the celebration time for the makers and the entire star cast of Drishyam 2.

Don’t you think so? Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office updates.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan Box Office Debacle Addressed By Director Aanand L Rai, Says “I Was Wrong While Making The Film…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News