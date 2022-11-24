On Tuesday, Drishyam 2 collected 10.48 crores and that was the fifth consecutive day when double-digit collections had come in. Wednesday is the first time in the run of the film when the collections have gone below the 10 crores mark, but if we think about it, the fall is not even 50% from the Friday collections of 15.38 crores and that too when it’s the sixth day running. In fact, even on Thursday, the collections would hold on well which means there is yet another good week on the cards post this.

On Thursday, the film brought in 9.50 crores* more and that’s still a fantastic number. 2022 is such a year that a number like this on the first day is also considered good and here this is happening after the film has collected so well already ever since its release. The film has already collected 95.99 crores* and in the process, it has gone past the entire Week One of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (92.05 crores). In fact, as you read this, the first week of The Kashmir Files (97.30 crores) has been surpassed as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film has come close to Brahmastra so far when it comes to Bollywood releases of 2022, though there is The Kashmir Files from which it would need to catch up since the Vivek Agnihotri directorial gained numbers during the second week. Still, from an absolute numbers perspective, Drishyam 2 is doing well enough to be a big hit in the making with a superhit tagging on the way.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): The Double Digit Dhamaka Could Continue Even Today, Ajay Devgn Rules!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News