Avatar: The Way of Water is less than a month away from its big release, and the hype around it keeps increasing day by day. Not just that, but so do its box office projections. The upcoming film is the sequel to the 2009’s blockbuster movie, which is directed by James Cameron.

The first part was such a big hit that it became the highest-grossing movie of all time. Its overall collection rests just inches away from the $3 billion mark, thanks to the re-release. Due to this, a lot is expected from the sequel and it will be a miracle if it crosses the collection of the original movie.

Coming back to Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office projections, as per the latest reports, its domestic (North American) predictions have increased from the last time. We already know that it is indicated that the movie will debut with double the collection of the prequel, which made $77 million.

The previous reports suggested that Avatar: The Way of Water will open to more than $135 million stateside. Now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the James Cameron directorial will start between $150 million and $170 million. However, some analysts believe that the upcoming film could be just the fourth December release to cross the $200 million opening weekend threshold.

Meanwhile, recently, it was also revealed that the movie will be released in China. It will be the third Hollywood film of 2022 to hit the screens in one of the biggest markets in the world. That will certainly have a huge impact on its overall box office.

