Uunchai has finally crossed the 25 crores mark. The film should have reached there a couple of days back had the collections stayed on to be good during the week. However after that Monday drop, it hasn’t been easy for the film to register any major numbers and now it’s a matter of collecting the best that comes it’s way.

The numbers are staying on to be in and around the 60 lakhs mark and that has been the case on Wednesday as well. What the Sooraj Barjatya film needed was to stay in the vicinity of 1 crore but such low numbers indicate that the footfalls are primarily at select multiplexes and in few shows. Though the screen and show count was gradually increased as a part of the distribution strategy, the results are not aligned with that.

So far, the film has collected 25.52 crores* and by the time the second week is through, 26 crores would be crossed. Post that it would be all about the best it can collect over the third weekend (despite the release of Bhediya as well) since over the weekdays to follow, at best 1-1.25 crores more would come in for the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

