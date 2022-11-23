Amid drought like condition at the box office, Bollywood has once again started to shine bright. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it was Brahmastra which did wonders with its huge collection. Now, it’s Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 that has joined the party. With high hopes already pinned, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya is ready for its arrival. Will these two together pulled off blockbuster Sunday? Keep reading to know more.

Drishyam 2 definitely had an undercurrent which wasn’t visible to anyone. Earlier touted to be a film with a single digit start, opened to a good number of 15 crores. Then further, the film did really well with two 20 crore+ days. Again Monday and Tuesday brought 10 crore+ collection. Such momentum clears one thing that the film is here to stay long in theatres.

Not many would have thought but Drishyam 2 will cause an impact to Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya. The good thing is, the trailer of the film has received love unanimously and Thumkeshwari song too is topping the charts. So the situation is good for Varun’s film. As of now, a good start is on the cards for sure and one expects a score of 10 crore+ on day 1. If that happens, the stage would be set for the film.

Post then, if Bhediya enjoys positive reaction from the audience just like Drishyam 2, it will see a big spike in numbers. What’s good is that the film isn’t a remake, so people would be more than happy to spend their hard earned money to see something original if it turns out to be good.

For Drishyam 2, second weekend is bound to show huge jumps and double digit score is expected on 2nd Sunday. And, as said above, if everything falls in place for Bhediya, Bollywood might just get a score of 30 crore+ this Sunday. It will be sort of return of the lost glory. Last time such thing happened was during Brahmastra, which had a Sunday of 40 crore+.

Let’s see how the story unfolds next Sunday!

