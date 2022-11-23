After showing good growth over the first weekend, staying steady during the weekdays and then fighting it out in the second weekend, Uunchai is quickly exhausting its target audience. The film has started losing steady during the weekdays and that can well be seen from the fact that it’s now collecting just in lakhs. That’s not optimal at all since the film needed to stay around the 1 crore mark right through the weekdays and with that not happening, a good lifetime number is ruled out.

The film connected 0.55 crores* on Tuesday and that’s not at all optimal. Even if the 1 crore number wasn’t coming, the Sooraj Barjatya film should have been closer to the 0.75 crore mark at least. Not that from the overall numbers perspective it would eventually make much of a difference but then at least it would have lived to spend another week. Right now, with Bhediya coming this Friday and Drishyam 2 anyways doing quite well, Uunchai would need to make do with a very few shows in the third week.

So far, the film has collected 24.82 crores* and the second week will close at the 26 crores mark. Post that it would manage to cross the 30 crores mark but then 35 crores total is ruled out.

