Rishab Shetty’s Kantara recently completed 50 days in theatres and yet the film is still continuing its winning streak. The latest we hear is about the film entering into the list of the top 5 Telugu dubbed films of all time at the box office in Telugu states. Keep reading to know more.

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the film is another record smasher from the Sandalwood industry. After taking a decent start, the film turned out to be a huge monster week after week. After becoming a sensational blockbuster in the original Kannada version, other dubbed versions too saw record-breaking performance. The latest is now coming from the film’s Telugu dubbed version.

As per the report on TrackTollywood.com, Kantara has entered into the top 5 highest-grossing Telugu dubbed films in Telugu states. The film has made 65 crores gross from its Telugu dubbed version. It has surpassed Chiyaan Vikram’s I. The list is topped by KGF Chapter 2 with 185 crores gross.

Here’s the list (in gross):

KGF Chapter 2- 185 crores

2.0– 100 crores

Robot- 72 crores

Kantara- 65 crores

I- 57 crores

Meanwhile, we reported yesterday about Kantara crossing the box office collection of KGF Chapter 2 in the state of Karnataka. Till the 8th Sunday, the film made 160.50 crores nett and surpassed KGF 2’s 155 crores nett. Speaking about the worldwide collection, the film stands at a grand total of 393.31 crores gross till the 8th Sunday. Out of it, 359.31 crores gross (304.50 crores nett) comes from India. In overseas, the film has earned 34 crores till now.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

