It’s been over 50 days at the box office and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is still managing to bring in good numbers. Just like every weekend trend, the film once again jumped during its 8th weekend in India. In a meantime, it has created history in Karnataka by beating the lifetime of KGF Chapter 2. Keep reading to know more.

Just a few days back, we reported that Yash’s KGF 2 would be surpassed by a strong force of the Rishab Shetty directorial. Already in footfalls, the film has gone past the record numbers of KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. Now, in collections too, this sensational Sandalwood blockbuster has captured the throne.

As per the latest box office update, Kantara has finally crossed the mark of 300 crores nett in India alone. Out of this unbelievable total, Karnataka state alone has contributed 160.50 crores nett till 8th Sunday. With this, it has crossed KGF Chapter 2’s 155 crores nett. So, the Rishab Shetty starrer is now the highest-grossing film in Karnataka state.

Speaking about the worldwide collection, Kantara stands at a grand total of 393.31 crores gross. Out of it, 359.31 crores gross (304.50 crores nett) comes from India. In overseas, the film has earned 34 crores till now.

Recently, the makers informed us that the film has completed 50 days in theatres but still running on 1,000+ screens globally in India, Australia, the UK, Canada, the UAE, and the USA. In India, the movie is still being played across 900+ screens

