The Kannada film industry has been evolving in recent years with many of its movies and celebrities garnering positive responses across the nation. From KGF star Yash to Kantara’s Rishab Shetty, there have been numerous actors and actresses who are receiving love from their fans, not only in the country but globally as well.

Meanwhile, Ormax Media took to its official Twitter handle to announce the names of the 5 most popular Kannada stars in October 2022. The tweet revealed that KGF actor Yash reigned in the first position while next in line was Kiccha Sudeep. Darshan Thoogudeepa bagged the third position while Rakshit Shetty and Rishabh Shetty were in the fourth and fifth positions respectively. Read on to know more about the top 5 popular Kannada actors.

Advertisement Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male Kannada film stars (Oct 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/ECXtDJwj9k — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) November 18, 2022

1. Yash

Advertisement

Kannada superstar Yash is among the most beloved superstars of the Regional entertainment industry and now enjoys a massive fan following in Hindi audiences as well. Apart from KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, the actor also has many more hit movies on his list including Drama, Googly, Masterpiece, Santhu Straight Forward, Moggina Manasu, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and many more.

2. Sudeep

Sudeepa or Kiccha Sudeep is not only a phenomenal actor but also a noted director, screenwriter, producer, tv presenter and singer who enjoys a massive fan following across the nation. Apart from Kannada films, he has also appeared in Hindi, Telugu as well as Tamil movies. His critically acclaimed performances were in movies including Sparsha, Huchcha, Nandhi, Kiccha, Swathi Muthu, My Autograph, No 73, Shanthi Nivasa, Mussanjemaatu, Veera Madakari and Eega among others.

3. Darshan

Darshan Thoogudeep, popularly known as Darshan Thoogudeepa is currently one of the lead actors in the Kannada film industry. Some of his hit films to add to your watchlist includes Saarathi, Chingari, Tarak, Yajamana, Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna, Bulbul, Ambareesha, Mr Airavata, and Kurukshetra to name a few.

4. Rakshit Shetty

777 Charlie fame Rakshit Shetty bagged the fourth position in popularity. The actor is also a prominent writer and filmmaker in the Kannada movie industry. His best works include movies namely Nam Areal Ond Dina, Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Jigarthanda, etc. Apart from his popular movie performances, he also made headlines earlier for reportedly dating Rashmika Mandanna. There were reports that they got engaged in 2017 but broke up in 2018.

5. Rishab Shetty

In the current scenario in the entertainment industry, it is the Kannada action-thriller Kantara which has been making rounds among the audience. The movie is now a massive hit and has been receiving an amazing response from all over the nation. It featured Rishab Shetty in the lead who bagged the fifth spot in the list of most popular male Kannada movie stars. The actor is also known for his memorable performances in other films such as Ricky, Kirik Party, Katha Sangama, Pedro, Hero, Shivamma, etc.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Kantara: Rishab Shetty Continues To Mint Moolah As The Telugu Satellite Rights Get Sold For This Whopping Amount!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News