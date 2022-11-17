Director Shankar Shanmugam is undoubtedly one of the most creative filmmakers in India. His films always offer something new and the best thing is that investors never shy away from shedding big amounts for his vision. Now, the latest we hear is about one song from his film with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, which is going to be the second most expensive Indian song ever. Keep reading to know more about it.

For the unversed, Shankar’s next untitled film with Ram is a political action thriller. It also has Kiara Advani as a female lead. Just like his recent films, this one too is riding high on a huge budget. In the past, the director has shot some most expensive songs including Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive (2.0), Ladio (I) and Kilimanjaro (Robot). Now, the list is getting one more addition.

As per the report on TrackTollywood.com, the budget of the untitled song from Ram Charan and Shankar’s film is said to carry a budget of 15 crores. Yes, you read that right! The song will be shot in New Zealand in a span of 12 days and Kiara Advani will be sharing screen space with Ram in it. It is composed by S Thaman and will be choreographed by Jaani Master. This cost is almost equal to Kantara’s budget, which is reportedly 16 crores.

However, even with this budget, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s untitled song is the second most expensive Indian song. The first spot is held by Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson starrer Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive song from Shankar’s 2.0. It was reportedly made on a whopping budget of 20 crores.

Are you excited about the song? Share with us through comments.

