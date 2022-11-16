We can clearly see that the trend of re-releasing films is just growing. Especially, in Tollywood, films of big stars are being remastered in the 4K version and presented in theatres for fans. The latest one to witness such a re-release is Prabhas’ Varsham, which stars Trisha as a female lead. Keep reading to know much it has collected at the box office.

Recently, around the actor’s birthday, Rebel was re-released in theatres. The film failed to show a blockbuster response which was expected by fans and trade experts. Many thought it was due to the decline in crowd pulling factor of the Darling star after Saaho and Radhe Shyam. Now, even his latest re-release isn’t faring as expected.

As per the report on Tollywood.net, Varsham, released on 11th November in 80 theatres, earned 15 lakhs on the first day. On day 2, the film made 12 lakhs. On day 3 and day 4, it made 11 and 5 lakhs respectively. The 4-day total stands at 43 lakhs. It’s a decent enough total for a film through its re-release. However, given the kind of following and hype Prabhas enjoys, the numbers are not up to the mark.

In fact, it is learnt that Varsham didn’t witness many housefull shows in theatres, which is disappointing. Let’s see how it performs in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Varsham was originally released in 2004. The film was a big commercial success and had completed a silver jubilee run in theatres. It had completed a run of 100 days in 79 centers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

