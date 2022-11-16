Ajay Devgn is all set to return as the mastermind Vijay Salgaonkar this Friday with Drishyam 2. The film has been highly awaited and everyone awaits some jaw-dropping twists and turns in the sequel. But is the film going well at the box office with its advance booking? Keep reading to know about it.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is a sequel to 2015’s Drishyam, which was an official remake of Mohanlal’s Drishyam. It was a box office success back then and had also fetched highly positive reviews. Now, Ajay, Tabu and the team are back with another gripping and mysterious tale.

Coming back to advance booking, Drishyam 2 is showing decent response at the ticket windows. As per the latest update, the film has managed to earn 1.68 crores gross so far for day 1 through ticket sales and is aiming to hit the 2 crore mark very soon. With two more days to go, one expects a healthy number before the film hits theatres on Friday.

Meanwhile, apart from Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriyan Saran and the ensemble cast of the prequel, Drishyam 2 will see the entry of Akshaye Khanna. Recently, director Abhishek Pathak opened up about how Akshaye was the perfect fit for the film.

Speaking about the character of Akshaye Khanna, Abhishek Pathak expressed, “In Drishyam 2, we have Tabu and Ajay Devgn confronting each other and I wanted someone of that level or even beyond that. The entire character was designed keeping this in mind, we never thought that we would write it and then think of casting.” He added, “From the 1st day itself when we started writing the Cop character – we had Akshaye in mind, his image and his personality.”

