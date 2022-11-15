As expected, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw a drop in numbers on Monday. However, since it came from a very high level of 12 crores (especially in today’s parlance), the collections still look good. With 4.50 crores* more coming in, it’s still one of the better Mondays that a film has seen in 2022, despite the fact that something around 7 crores would have confirmed a bit status for the Marvel offering.

In fact, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stays on to be the highest-collecting film amongst all the others currently running in theatres across the country. The trend would pretty much remain the same for the rest of the weekdays as well since Uunchai is holding up well but would still be collecting primarily in the 1.50-2 crores range. Then from Friday onwards, it would be Drishyam 2 that would end up taking the lead.

Coming to the superhero flick, it has now collected 45.50 crores* at the box office and should hit the 50 crores mark today, hence celebrating this feat in 5 days flat. Normally, trending like this would indicate a lifetime in the vicinity of 90 crores. However since Bollywood films tend to follow the west formula and do far better on the weekends when compared to the weekdays, there is always a chance of a 100 crores haul.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

