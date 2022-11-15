When Saturday collections of Uunchai were double of Friday, it was quite apparent that the film had been liked by the audience. Post that even Sunday was expected to be quite big and cross 5 crores milestone. However that was missed by a bit of a margin and though it also had to do with the capacity issue considering the film is running in a select count of screens, one still waited to see how would the hold be on Monday. It had to be quite good; ideally greater than Friday and if not that then not more than 10% drop.

Well, this is what happened as the collections came to 1.75 crores*. On Friday, the film had collected 1.81 crores so from relative standpoint, these numbers are quite good. This pretty much establishes that amongst the target audiences, the film has been liked. In fact from here, the film should have very stable weekdays and the best case scenario would be for the collections to actually jump on Tuesday as that would indicate that the word of mouth has started spreading. However, drops are a no-no and especially not more than 10%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sooraj Barjatya film isn’t one of those low budget movies that can afford to have a good run of two weeks on these kind of numbers and then fade away, since from absolute collections perspective it has still reached just 11.91 crores*. Hence, it needs to keep going on and on while battling competition from the likes of Drishyam 2 and Bedhiya during next couple of weeks. If it manages to do so and keeps collecting in 1-2 crores range on the weekdays and 2-3 crores on Saturdays and Sundays, then eventually a good haul should come in.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kantara Box Office Day 31 (Hindi): Crosses 75 Crores After 5th Weekend, To Surpass Vikram Vedha This Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram