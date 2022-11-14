While Black Adam is still in the running at the box office and is at the second position after being dethroned by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it hardly seems like the Dwayne Johnson starrer will be breaking Justice League’s record. The film, which marks The Rock’s entry into the DCEU, was released on 20th October.

Though it had a good start, its collection fell over the past few days and even went below a million. It is common for DC films to have a wonderful opening, only to see a drastic fall after that. The same happened with this film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Box Office Mojo, Black Adam has finally surpassed the $350 million mark at the worldwide box office. It has been in the theatres for almost a month now. What is surprising is that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has almost reached that global mark through its opening weekend.

Coming back to Black Adam, it has a worldwide collection of $352 million. This consists of $151 million domestically (North America) and another $201 million overseas. Even within the DCEU, this is quite low, and though the Dwayne Johnson starrer will surpass the $366 million total of 2019’s Shazam!, it is looking more or less impossible that it will be able to beat the $657.9 million total of 2017’s Justice League.

Despite the cameo of Henry Cavill as Superman, the DC flick has failed to work its magic. Now with the added competition from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it hardly seems like the Dwayne Johnson starrer will be breaking many records.

Its ban in China has certainly impacted the box office collection, but that is true for a lot of other high-grossing films. Besides Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam stars Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Is Happy Regardless Of Her Unsuccessful IVF Journey! Insider Reveals, “Kids Or No Kids…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram