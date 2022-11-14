Yet another major milestone awaits Kantara [Hindi]. In its lifetime run, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha had collected 77.51 crores. Now the manner in which the Rishab Shetty film is currently going, it should surpass this number by the close of fifth week. Currently, the film stands at 75.50 crores* and there is just a small gap that it needs to fill in order to go one up over the Pushkar-Gayatri film.

The film did well on Sunday with 2.50 crores* and though the jumps are not as big as they were in the weekend gone by, the fact that the collections are increasing is a good sign indeed. For a film to keep fetching audience attention despite been playing for so long in theatres is good indeed and here Kantara [Hindi] is managing to do that despite Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai in the running and doing so well.

The film is continuing to find a dedicated screen for itself in all major multiplexes and that’s allowing four-five shows to be playing on a daily basis. There are so many films which have come and gone ever since Kantara [Hindi] released but then it’s enjoying a hold of its own. Though there is a flurry of releases in the coming weeks as well, the film would surely enjoy a 50 day run for itself, which is gold in today’s times.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

