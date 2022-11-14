It was a good weekend for Unchai as 10.45 crores* were collected at the box office. Uunchai did show very growth on both Saturday and Sunday, though that’s from a relative standpoint since Friday stood at 1.81 crores. That’s the reason why the overall collections are still modest but now at least there is a scope to sustain or even grow further. As of now, the collections are respectable, though a lot more than that is needed from today onwards since the film has been made on a good budget.

On Sunday, the film brought in 5 crores*, which was the need of the hour too. One has to acknowledge that the parallel release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a role to play as well in Uunchai not quite seeing an even greater jump that it would have otherwise got. In fact one wonders that when the entire release strategy was put together, why was the competition from this Hollywood biggie not taken into consideration. After all, this is a Marvel film and the superhero universe was always going to be the first choice.

What needs to be seen is that how do weekdays turn out to be from here. Ideally, the film needs to play in the 2 crores range from here because only then can one expect the shows and screens to increase even further during the week. Anything lesser than that would mean that Uunchai would have to fight out Drishyam 2 as well in the coming week.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

