The world wasn’t prepared for the goodness that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought to the big screens this week. The movie that was one of the most anticipated and already revered movies of the year made its way to the big screen and is now owning it and will continue to for days to come. While the film was very much centered around Chadwick Boseman’s loss and who the new Successor will be, it is not possible that Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a film without a nod to the future and this time it was for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

For the unversed, in the course of over a decade long run, the Marvel movies have been more about informing the future than the present because while the present is very much exciting, the future is even more. Wakanda Forever though seemed different, because even the post credits were limited to the franchise and not the larger context. But that is not true.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the last film in phase 4 and kind of a doorway to phase 5 that awaits. Now to make that way Marvel did include an Easter egg to enter the next phase and the Easter egg was of course about Paul Rudd’s much awaited Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania aka Ant-Man 3. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Are you confused when did Scott Lang even appeared in the movie? Well, let’s address that first, he didn’t. Rather it was a very subtle Easter egg that majority won’t even observe in the first viewing. It was in the television that was flashing CNN in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As per The Direct, as Anderson Cooper addresses audiences, the ticker below reads “Scott Lang continues tour in support of autobiography Look Out For The Little Guy.”

The trailer of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania trailer has already confirmed Scott Lang’s famous status and the past Marvel projects also hinted at him doing podcasts about the events of the Avengers: Endgame. So this is very much a nod to the future.

Meanwhile, Ant-Man 3 will hit the big screens on February 17, 2023.

