Johnny Depp fans are convinced that the actor secretly appeared as Captain Jack Sparrow at Disneyland. Depp is regarded as one of the best actors of our time. He has appeared in several films, but his most notable work to date is that of the Pirate. JD’s work in the film series made his fame reach new heights.

However, it came as a shock when it was revealed that Disney has fired the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor after allegations from Amber Heard came in. The Aquaman actress accused Depp of abusing her. Recently, both locked horns in court over a defamation trial.

During that, Johnny Depp was asked if he will return to his Captain Jack Sparrow role for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The actor denied it, but now it seems like he may make a comeback. More on that later. Meanwhile, recently, a few fans are convinced that the actor recently appeared as the Pirate in Disneyland.

A video of a man dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow at Disneyland is going viral. But it’s his uncanny look to Johnny Depp that has got the fans convinced it is him. Moreover, it is also not a new thing for Depp, if it is actually him. Previously, the actor made an appearance in Disneyland in California. Though, he admitted some fans didn’t realise it was him.

Fans immediately took to the comment section to react to it.

“If that ISN’T him, Disneyland needs to never let this CM go!,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “Wouldn’t be surprised if Johnny Depp does his Jack Sparrow character at Disney Parks randomly.”

“There is absolutely no doubt that is Johnny Depp!,” another convinced fan wrote.

However, one fan said, “Looks just like him but Johnny has tattoos all over his hands.”

Meanwhile, as mentioned before, there are rumours that Johnny Depp will be returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

