There is nothing normal in the life of Beauty Mogul Kim Kardashian who continues to make news for all the surprising things in her life. Kim has been in the news for various reasons over the past one year or so and that includes her professional and personal life both. The entrepreneur is one of the most controversial figures in the west at this point and there is of course a curiosity around her. But turns out now she has obtained a restraining order against a man making absurd claims.

Yes, you read that right. Kim has been stalked by a man again and this time the claims are even bizarre than the last. The alleged stalker in question here tried to break into Kardashian’s house thrice in August. If that is not enough he even tried to disguise himself as her business partner. And to top it all he claims that Kim K and him communicate telepathically.

It just keeps getting surprising as you read more. So Kim Kardashian has now taken legal help to keep the man away from her to avoid risks. The court has granted her with a temporary restraining order with a final hearing still due as per Daily Mail. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In documents, according to the portal, Kim Kardashian states that, “I am informed that (the person) attempted to access my residence on three separate occasions in August 2022. He presented a letter seeking to be my business partner. I am informed that he stated he traveled to CA for the purpose of meeting me. I have never contacted him. He expressed his frustration that I had not responded to him.”

The SKIMS founder continued, “I am informed that (the man) told my private security that he possesses a gun. I am further informed that (the man) has made numerous posts referencing me on social media. In one of the posts, he claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically.”

Kim Kardashian further goes on to reveal that the man also attempted to gain access to her hotel room when she was in New York recently. She expressed her concern about the same saying it could escalate to physical violence. The full hearing in the case is due next month.

