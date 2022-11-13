It’s been almost two years ever since the fight between Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard made it to the mainstream headlines across the globe and refused to fade even a bit. After the trial where Depp was proven ‘wife beater’ in his case against the British tabloid, the two locked horns in the defamation case that the Pirates star slammed Heard with and she reverted with one back. Turned out it was Depp’s day as he won this time and Amber had to incur the losses.

For the unversed, Johnny sued Amber for violating the terms of the agreement and wrong an op-ed in a well-known publication about domestic abuse and hinting towards him. Soon the Aquaman actor also decided to revert and accused the Pirates Of The Caribbean star of trying to kill her career in a counter-lawsuit. The trial that happened over a month has all the attention of the world.

Now both the stars who continue to be at loggerheads in court and otherwise are getting back to their lives, but the question is not leaving their back. Turns out Johnny Depp has now spoken about the entire episode with Amber Heard and has chosen to call it a horror show. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Express, Johnny Depp who is on a tour with Jeff Beck met content creator Andy Signore who has been a constant support for the Pirates actor. Backstage in Las Vegas, in the video, Depp gives Andy a very big hug before the latter says, “Oh my god, thank you! I have been through a similar thing and I’m just so proud of you. You didn’t give up, it’s going to make me emotional. You seem so happy now, I’m so happy for you. I’m just happy I could use my platform to tell people the truth.”

Andy’s words moved Johnny Depp who not only called the entire episode a horror show but even thanked him and fans like him for all the support. Johnny replied: “You guys are the warriors. It stunned me that all of you got together and lifted me above the horror show. I can only say thank you from the very recesses of my being, for everything. For all your support, thank you.”

Andy then revealed that Johnny Depp spoke to him for an hour post that but the conversation was too honest and personal to go out on a public platform. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

