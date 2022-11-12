American actress Sydney Sweeney is well-known for the television series Everything Sucks! (2018), The Handmaid’s Tale (2018), and Sharp Objects (2018). She also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Now the actress is making headlines for a different reason.

Sweeney has fallen victim to cyber trolling. Users online took screenshots of her n*de scenes in Euphoria and tagged her family members online. The actress has now reacted to the online trolling. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with GQ magazine via Page Six, Sydney Sweeney blasted online trolls for tagging her family members on social media platforms. “It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair,” she said.

“You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualised person at school and then an audience that does the same thing,” she told the magazine. For the unversed, the actress plays the role of Cassie Howard in the high school drama which it focuses on the kind of sexualisation women face.

Even though Sydney Sweeney faced online bullying, she admitted that it won’t stop her from continuing to do nude scenes in her career. “I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more,” the actress added

Sweeney then also recalled how has worked her whole life to make people realise that she is more than just her body. “I had b**bs before other girls and I felt ostracised for it. I was embarrassed and I never wanted to change in the locker room. I think that I put on this weird persona other people had of me because of my body. So I did play every sport and I studied really hard and I did everything that people wouldn’t think I would do, to show them that my body doesn’t define who I am,” she said.

