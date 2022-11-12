As MCU fans, we must all be aware of the deal between Marvel and Sony that led to the creation of Tom Holland’s version of Spidey. Before the superhero became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the role was played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for Sony.

Garfield’s third venture as the Wall Crawler was cut short after the deal took place. Many people have expressed their joy over Marvel taking over the superhero, while others may not feel the same. This includes a producer, who recently blasted the deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per The Direct, the book With Great Power: How Spider-Man Conquered Hollywood during the Golden Age of Comic Book Blockbusters by Sean O’Connell, jots down the complicated history of the character on the big screen. It also mentions Spider-Man producer Avi Arad’s frustration over Sony and Marvel deal.

“They did it for money,” the Spider-Man producer said. “Terrible… Like giving your kids away for adoption, just because you’re not sure what to do with them,” he added while speaking about the Sony and Marvel deal. Unlike Avi Arad, many others feel that adding the character to the MCU was the right thing to do.

Several have previously complained about the lousy production of Marvel character-based films by Sony. Even now, the studio has made films like Venom, Morbius, and more. While the Venom series may have settled well with the fans, the same cannot be said about the Jared Leto starrer.

Last year, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home also saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spidey. Since then, fans have wondered if the two former Wall Crawlers will appear in the MCU again or not.

Do you think the Marvel and Sony deal was the right choice for the superhero? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Angelina Jolie & Johnny Deep’s Throwback Monochrome Pic From The 90s Would Make You Wonder Why Didn’t They Date Each Other Back In The Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram