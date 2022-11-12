Hollywood actor Chris Evans popularly known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been objectified by people from across the globe in more ways than one. While his caliber as an actor is appreciated and looked for, it is his a*s that took home the trophy for being America’s a*s and in turn being crowned as the most beautiful across the globe. Turns out Chris is now also crowned the S*xiest Man Alive this year and the world is unanimously agreeing on this feat because how will you disagree with Evans anyways?

For the unversed, it is every year that a man is chosen for the title S*xiest Man Alive. This year around the title has been given to Captain America fame Evans who has been a legit thirst trap for years now. Ever since the news came out fans have been pouring love on the star and completely agree with whoever has thought of Steve Roger’s name. Amid all of that, we have been waiting for his reaction.

However, while Chris Evans is yet to react to becoming the S*xiest Man Alive, looks like what he feels is known to us now. Thanks to the ever-honest Emily Blunt who has decided to reveal how the MCU star feels about achieving the title. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

If you aren’t unaware, Chris Evans and Emily Blunt are right now working together in a movie titled Pain Hustlers. The two were shooting while the news of Evans winning the said title was announced. As per We Got This Covered, while talking about how he feels about winning the titles said, “I had the little secret slip of it. I think he was a bit embarrassed but sort of secretly thrilled. Who wouldn’t be thrilled?”

Well, we are still waiting to get a reaction from the horse’s mouth. Meanwhile, there has been a constant buzz around his return to the MCU. However, the actor has a long lineup of movies outside the world of superheroes.

