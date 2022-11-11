China is still on the verge of not accepting many Hollywood movies and banning mostly superhero films. This is costing tens and hundreds of millions, when it comes to accumulative global box office collection. DC’s Black Adam has been ruling at the box office with a decent amount of numbers, and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released with a bang. But as it seems the movies might not get an entry in China for a reason. Scroll below to read more!

For the unversed, Beijing regulators have been cutting down on the US access to the world’s second-largest theatrical space. And as it is blocking Hollywood projects along with the superhero movies, it has been costing the studios a lot of money.

Now, Beijing regulators don’t really announce or state that they are denying permission to let a foreign movie screen at the local theatres. They like to see the fans waiting and speculating about it. But now, a close source to the development shared to The Hollywood Reporter that Black Panther 2 and Black Adam have very little chance to get screened in China. However, the first Black Panther movie had earned $105 million from China in 2018, and Dwyane Johnson’s movies like Skyscraper and others had also minted hundreds of millions from China.

It would be a lot for Diney and Marvel to accept the fact that China has refused to screen Black Panther 2 as the Avengers have been one of the most bankable franchises in the country. Avengers: Endgame had earned $629 million from there, but the last few movies have failed to get the permission. There are a lot of whispers that believe China has initiated a de facto ban on Marvel projects. For those who doesn’t know, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals were banned because of Simu Liu and Chloe Zhao’s old interviews where they seemed to mock China and for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was the showcasing of Statue of Liberty- the strong symbol of American political values.

On the other hand Thor: Love and Thunder was not shown because of the censorship of gay love which might be the same reason behind blocking Black Panther 2. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Wakandan warrior Aneka (played by Michaela Coel) and the Dora bodyguard Ayo (Florence Kasumba) are shown to be in a relationship. While for Black Adam, it might be because of Pierce Brosnan as he can be seen in a heroic character Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate. And two years back, Pierce had posted a 19-year old picture with the Dalai Lama, who is considered to be a dangerous separatist by China.

Well, all this said and done, even though Black Panther 2 might do pretty well at the box office, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam could have done a little better with China’s box office numbers. What do you think? Let us know!

