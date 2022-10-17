When John Krasinski stepped out as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the crowd couldn’t control themselves. It didn’t matter what theater was in, his appearance was celebrated by all. After all, fans had wanted to see him as Reed Richards for a long time. But we all know what happened just moments after in the movie. Now Emily Blunt has come out to say something about his future as the MCU’s smartest man.

Ever since Marvel began casting for the Fantastic Four reboot, fans have been adamant about one thing- they wanted John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic and Emily Blunt as the Invisible Woman. Till now, we don’t know if Emily Blunt will enter the MCU, but Krasinski has certainly stepped into the shared universe as Reed Richards of Earth 838. However, his appearance was short as he was murdered by Wanda Maximoff. But Emily Blunt has revealed in a new interview if we will see Krasinski again.

In an interview with HeyUGuys, Emily Blunt talked about her husband John Krasinski’s love for the MCU and how she wishes to see him again. Here’s what she said:

“I was really happy for him because I think he’s a huge fan. And I understand why it’s such an ardent passionate religion for people. It’s a huge part of our cinematic history now. So he was thrilled… Well, I hope [we can see him in the role again]. I hope so. You never know.”

Here’s the video:

emily blunt on john krasinski joining marvel for a special appearance as reed richards pic.twitter.com/CgmSfk2Ud5 — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) October 16, 2022

Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige have been tight lipped about Mr. Fantastic’s casting and if John Krasinski will be coming back to reprise the role. As for whether Emily Blunt will join her husband in the MCU, that hasn’t been confirmed as well.

What do you think? Will John Krasinski return as Reed Richards? Let us know below.

