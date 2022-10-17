Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are couple goals. The entire timeline of their relationship makes us believe in true love. After all, their story is similar to a Hollywood romantic movie. And they know it too. So they flaunt their chemistry and make us all fawn over them, like they recently did at the Ralph Lauren event. Checkout the video below!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now a married couple and they look drunk in love everytime we see them together. Even though they get papped pretty often, they haven’t really stepped out officially as a married couple and attended a fashion show. But it looks like they changed that when they appeared together at their first fashion industry and show event.

The lovebirds stepped out together for the prestigious Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 show. They looked dapper at The Huntington Library in San Marino, CA where it was being held. Jennifer Lopez wore a full black body-hugging floor length dress with a plunging neckline that highlighted her looks. Her only accessories were a black hat and a gold chain. Her Oscar winner husband, Ben Affleck, looked dapper in an all-black suit too.

An evening of timeless and inspired style Husband and wife #BenAffleck and #JenniferLopez celebrate #RLSP23 at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens#RLCaliforniaDreaming pic.twitter.com/45oOJIyM8u — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) October 16, 2022

In the video above Jennifer Lopez can be seen sitting on Ben Affleck’s lap as the actor puts his hands on her thighs. The two of them look lovingly at each other in the clip. The famous actor and singer couple coming out for the Ralph Lauren event makes sense because they wore the brand’s attire for their August wedding in Georgia.

Jennifer Lopez wrote about the wedding in her newsletter where she said:

“When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken.”

Aren’t they just dreamy together? Share your thoughts with us.

