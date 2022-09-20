Prevention is better than cure – we have often heard this saying, but have you ever thought of applying the same in your marriage? Well, if you haven’t then somebody else has. We are talking about the newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who want their marriage to work, no matter what, and have been making sure that it does. In order to do that, the newlyweds have gone a step ahead and got each other to sign a multi-million agreement. Yes, you heard that right!

Ben and Jen tied the knot on July 16 in presence of their family and friends. The couple rekindled their romance almost after 20 years in 2021 and got engaged a few months before taking the vows.

Now according to the latest media reports, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want their marriage to work so badly that they got each other to sign an anti-cheating agreement. Yes, that’s true! The latest report suggests that the duo has signed a multi-million anti-cheating clause before taking their nuptials in order to avoid any infidelities in future.

According to a report in Marca Magazine, the Gone Girl actress is worried that her husband might get bored of her as their wedding excitement is ‘worn off’. JLo and Ben have signed the $5 million agreement and one will reportedly receive the hefty amount if the other one cheats.

A source closer to the newlyweds revealed to Heatworld as per Marca Magazine, “Now all the excitement from the weddings and honeymoons has worn off, Jen’s panicking that Ben might get bored of married life very quickly. She feels immense pressure for this marriage to be successful and is doing everything she can to keep Ben happy and occupied.”

“She’s trying to keep things fresh and exciting, and has even been trying to get him to join her punishing workouts and go to more events together so she can keep an eye on him,” revealed the source.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the agreement? Do let us know.

