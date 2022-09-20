Jennifer Lawrence isn’t only a brilliant actress but also a kind human being. She’s fun to be around and all her co-stars love her including Liam Hemsworth who she worked with in Hunger Games. But do y’all know that Liam hated his kissing scenes with Lawrence in the film? And the reason behind is actresses’ bad breath. Don’t believe us? Read below to know how she would intentionally eat garlic and tuna to piss her co-star.

But this didn’t change the equation between the two actors and they’re really good friends. It was when Liam appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he made a big revelation about Lawrence and said, “Any time I had to kiss Jennifer was pretty uncomfortable.”

Liam Hemsworth added, “When you look at it on the outside it looks like a great picture. She’s one of my best friends. I love her.” He further spoke about Jennifer Lawrence and added, “But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting and right before the scene she’d be like ‘I didn’t brush my teeth’. I’d be like ‘great, I can’t wait to get in there and taste it’.”

Watch the video below:

When Jennifer Lawrence was asked about it during The Hunger Games press conference, if she feels bad about putting Liam Hemsworth going through this, the actress said, “I gave him fair warning.”

Appreciating her co-star, Lawrence said, “Liam is always fair, he is always kind, he is always strong.”

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence intentionally eating Tuna and garlic before kissing co-star Liam Hemsworth? Tell us in the comments below.

