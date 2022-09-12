Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence brought serious starpower to the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, appearing at the world premiere of her new film ‘Causeway’.

But despite the big, Hollywood name, ‘Causeway’ was a quieter character study, reports Variety.

Jennifer Lawrence stars in and produces Causeway. In the story, she plays a soldier returning to civilian life in New Orleans.

Causeway also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Russell Harvard. ‘Causeway’ is the feature directorial debut of theatre veteran Lila Neugebauer, with a script written by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh.

Jennifer Lawrence’s character in the film, Lynsey, is desperate to redeploy.

When asked what drove her towards the decision, Jennifer Lawrence said she found a common ground. “I felt something in my gut when I read this,” she said.

Jennifer Lawrence added, “That kind of immediate, ‘We have to make this’. I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home. And trying to find where you have purpose. I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated.”

