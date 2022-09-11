Knives Out 2 is rolling out this year, and the Daniel Craig starrer recently had its first premiere. Officially titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the movie received an extremely good reaction from the viewers. Fans have waited for the release of the sequel to the 2019 murder mystery film.

Not only did it give us Daniel’s persona as a detective, Benoit Blanc but also paired Ana de Armas with him. The two shared screens in 2021’s No Time to Die as well. Though unfortunately, Ana is not returning for the sequel, a whole new cast is, including Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, and more.

The Rian Johnson-directed film recently had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before it makes its way to select theatres and then on Netflix. The audience who got to watch Knives Out 2 took to Twitter to share their reaction to it, and it seems like the second part is even better. Check it out below:

Besides finding Knives Out 2 funny, fans have praised Rian Johnson for making another masterpiece and Janelle Monáe for her role. “Glass Onion: Knives Out totally slayed its predecessor with an even more stellar cast, script, and so much more! I laughed my buns off! Kudos @rianjohnson you did the damn thing!” one user said.

“Yes, #GlassOnion is as good as #KnivesOut, if not better – another very funny, supremely well written murder-mystery w/ twists & turns galore. I could watch Daniel Craig play Benoit Blanc forever. Also BIG shout out to Janelle Monáe, the film’s all-star without a doubt,” said another.

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

Rian Johnson delivers another perfect mystery!! Hysterical, sexy and very goofy. Everyone in the cast delivers. Ed Norton and Janelle Monáe are dynamite. Whirlwind of a script. Movies don’t get more fun and original than this. #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/eC1RQMou09 — Anthony @ #TIFF22 (@AnAntLife) September 11, 2022

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY is just as sharp & enjoyable as the first film. A clever, modern mystery with many layers to peel back on its characters. Daniel Craig may return as Benoit Blanc but this film belongs to Janelle Monáe. Sleek production design, score & editing. pic.twitter.com/qmW7iwXBfT — Matt Neglia @TIFF (@NextBestPicture) September 11, 2022

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY: Netflix, I beg you, give this proper theatrical release. Absolutely thrives on wild audience energy to its wait-what-okay-what-again structure. Everyone is great, but Kate Hudson is surprise MVP. (Not-so-surprising: Noah Goddamn Segan.) #TIFF22 — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) September 11, 2022

#GLASSONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY is a blast like everyone hoped. Funnier, more clever and sharper than the first. Any question or flaw I had got answered as it unfolded. Rian Johnson really has the whodunnit down to a science. FUN TIMES AT THE MOVIES IS ALL I ASK FOR #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/4eDMBesPQ3 — The TIFF22 Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) September 11, 2022

Clearly, the audience at TIFF loved Knives Out 2, and now with such positive reviews coming in, we are too hyped to watch Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc and the new mystery that he solves.

