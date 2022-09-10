The D23 Expo took place, and the most awaited series and movies from Marvel and Disney have finally been released to the audience. Now, as per reports, Henry Cavill to feature in the MCU’s Fantastic Four, and fans can’t stop gushing about it. Don’t trust us? Read below!

Henry Cavill, the person who gave life to the DC’s Superman, will finally step into the Marvel world as Doctor Doom. Reportedly, he was first rumoured to be playing Hyperion, who work in the Supreme Squadron and in Loki 2 he was supposed to be announced. But, it has changed.

As per social media reports, Henry Cavill has now been announced in Fantastic Four. In a Tweet, a fan shared a picture of the D23 Expo and wrote, “This cast list was just shown at the D23 expo! What a great cast list. Kevin Feige, you’ve outdone yourself!! Excited to see Henry Cavill as Viktor von Doom a.k.a. Doctor Doom! #MarvelStudios #MCU #FantasticFour #Fantastic4 #TheMultiverseSaga #MCUPhase6 #Phase6.”

This cast list was just shown at the D23 expo! What a great cast list. Kevin Feige, you've outdone yourself!! Excited to see Henry Cavill as Viktor von Doom a.k.a. Doctor Doom! #MarvelStudios #MCU #FantasticFour #Fantastic4 #TheMultiverseSaga #MCUPhase6 #Phase6 pic.twitter.com/FgaarfacCp — The Big Belligerent (@BelligerentBP) September 10, 2022

Though there is no confirmation from the Marvels yet, we can’t wait to see Henry Cavill as Marvel’s Infamous Iron Man’s Doctor Doom. Infamous Iron Man is a miniseries based on the Marvel character Victor von Doom or Doctor Doom.

We are super stoked and excited to know about what unfurls in the future. What about you? Let us know!

