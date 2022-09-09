The world went still when Queen Elizabeth II peacefully passed away. The longest reigning monarch took up her duties towards the crown 70 years back and took over several colonised countries. As the Royal Family assembled at Queen’s Balmoral house, Meghan Markle was missing from the crowd.

For the unversed, the Suits actress married Prince Harry, the Queen’s younger grandson. However, the two decided to leave Buckingham Palace and the crown behind. Both moved to Canada. The reason behind the pair quitting their obligations was due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding.”

It was also said that Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle had a tumultuous relationship after Markle and Prince Harry moved away from the crown. Meghan had even revealed facing racism while living in London and said she did not feel support from the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex shared how her son Archie’s skin colour was debated and that she even contemplated suicide after the negative media attention she grasped after her exit.

Considering all of this, many people wondered whether Meghan Markle would join Prince Harry and the rest of the British royal family at the Balmoral estate where Queen Elizabeth II. It turns out that Markle didn’t go to the palace, and only her husband left for Scotland. The reason behind this is that Markle and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, stayed behind in England to fulfill their motherly duties.

According to Royal reporter Omid Scobie, “Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle) is staying back in England (but still not attending tonight’s WellChild Awards).” An elaborate plan titled Operation London Bridge (now named Operation Unicorn), has been set up on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

It heavily involves the military as well and is currently in motion. Prince Charles will take over as King Charles III. Several celebrities reacted to the news from all across the world. This includes the likes of Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Daniel Craig, Victoria Beckham, Paris Hilton, and more.

Now, plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are set in motion. It is highly unlikely that Meghan Markle won’t be attending that. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

